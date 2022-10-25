PARKERSBURG-Marjorie Ann Marchal, age 95, of Parkersburg, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, of natural causes.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, at the First Congregational Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. The visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.