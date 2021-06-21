NEW PROVIDENCE-Linda Martin, 74, of New Providence, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 23, 6-8 p.m. at Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 24, 10:30 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of Christ, US Highway 65, Zearing. Burial will be made on the Martin farm in rural New Providence. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.