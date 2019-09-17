WATERLOO-Mary Ann Jungling, 76, of Waterloo, formerly of Aplington, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, from natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery, both in rural Aplington. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.