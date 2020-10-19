IOWA FALLS-Barbara Maschka, 77, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Funeral arrangements are as follows: Saturday, Oct. 24, 9:30-10:15 a.m., a time of visitation at St. Mark Catholic Church, 415 Main St., Iowa Falls, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., with burial at St. Mark Cemetery. Please join us for a lunch at 12 p.m. to celebrate Barb at the Open Door. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Barb Maschka Memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home at 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
A Zoom to Meeting is being offered for those who cannot safely attend the services. Linn’s Funeral Home and the family of Barbara Maschka are inviting everyone who wants to use this service. There is an individual link and Meeting ID and Passcode that will be used for the services of Barbara Maschka located below. If you have never used Zoom to Meeting before, we ask that you have everything ready to go days ahead of time, as you may need to download an app or program on your phone or computer. Ensuring that hopefully there are no technical difficulties the day of the service, we will have the meeting open approximately one hour ahead of the start of the service; however, everyone’s camera and microphone will be muted except those who are set up in the church.