RADCLIFFE-Arlene Matchie, age 95, of Radcliffe, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Zearing Health Care Center, Zearing, Iowa.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Homes, 201 E. Minnie, Radcliffe, IA.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 13171 330th St, Radcliffe.
Burail will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge arrangements.