APLINGTON—Noreen Linda Matura, 78, of Aplington, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Parker Place in Parkersburg, from a long battle with dementia. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery in rural Aplington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the First Reformed Church in Aplington and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to First Reformed Church. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.