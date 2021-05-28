AMES—Maurice "Jens" Klatt, 94, of Ames, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence in Ames. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, 1 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 5271, 1517 Northwestern Ave., Ames. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 2, at 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in his memory to Lutheran Social Services, Beloit Center in Ames, 1323 Northwestern Ave., Ames, IA 50010. For more information and online condolences go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Jens and his family.