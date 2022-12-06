DIKE-Inez McCarville, 96, of Dike died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo from complications of cancer.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the United Methodist Church with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, both in Dike.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to United Methodist Church.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.