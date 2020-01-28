AMES—Martha McDonald, 85, formerly of New Providence, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at The Waterford at Ames. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence. Burial will follow in the Chester Cemetery in rural Union. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church or Camp Quaker Heights. Boeke Funeral Homes of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.