HOLLAND-Talasia Meester, 13, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Steamboat Rock Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest at the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 22, at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Peoples Savings Bank in Wellsburg. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Talasia and her family.