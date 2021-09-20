PARKERSBURG—Darwin Dale Mobley, 59, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Mercy One - Sartori Hospital, in Cedar Falls, of a massive heart attack. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Clarksville Church of Christ, with burial at Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.