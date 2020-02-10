APLINGTON-Mildred “Mickey” Moore, 85, of Cambridge, Minnesota (formerly of Aplington, Iowa), went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery, in rural Aplington. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.