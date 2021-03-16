HUBBARD—Orlan Mossman, 84, of Hubbard, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. A flowing visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at the Faith Evangelical Church in Radcliffe. Burial will be in the Radcliffe Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com