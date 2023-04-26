ELDORA-Junice Munson, 86, of Eldora, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Eldora Specialty Care.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Boeke Funeral Homes in Hubbard.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora.
Burial will take place in the East Lawn Memorial Garden.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Dorothy Senior Center in Eldora.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
