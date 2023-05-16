HAMPTON-Terry Murphy, 67, of Hampton, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home. Public visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m., Friday, May 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church. A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church on Friday, May 19. Terry is survived by two sisters: Sandy Scallon of Ackley, and Nancy Mast of Hampton; and a brother, Robert Murphy, also of Hampton. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.