BELMOND-Evelyn Mae Murra, 95, of Belmond, and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home. Funeral services for Evelyn Murra will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Linn’s Funeral Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA with a time of visitation from 12-1 p.m. prior to services. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Grant Township, Franklin County directly following services. Memorials may be directed to the family: Evelyn Murra memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.