GARDEN CITY-Gerald "Gary" Nelson, 74, of Garden City, passed away Tuesday evening, March 14, 2023 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, March 19, at the Stavanger Lutheran Church in Garden City.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 20, at the Stavanger Lutheran Church in Garden City.
Burial will be in the Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery in Garden City.
Memorials may be sent to the family for a memorial to be established.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Gary and his family.