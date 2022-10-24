GARDEN CITY-Delmar "Duke" Nessa, 91, of Garden City, died on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at the Stavanger Lutheran Church in Garden City.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Stavanger Lutheran Church in Garden City. Burial will take place in the Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery.
