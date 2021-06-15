PARKERSBURG-Buck “Brian” Lee Nitcher, 61, of Parkersburg, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home in Parkersburg, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.