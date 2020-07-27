PARKERSBURG-Stacy Marie Nitcher, 50, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, in Waterloo, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 27, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.