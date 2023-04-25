CLARKSVILLE-Tami Renee Oldenburger, age 48, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa, of brain cancer. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, Iowa, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Aplington, Iowa. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the First Reformed Church and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Hope Lodge in Iowa City, Iowa.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.