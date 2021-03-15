RICHFIELD, MINNESOTA-Joyce Ostrem, 80, of Richfield, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Fairview Hospital in Edina, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Radcliffe. Burial will be in the Radcliffe Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.