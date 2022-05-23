HAMPTON-William “Bill” Francis Patton, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, May 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hampton, followed by burial in the Hampton Cemetery. A visitation was held Friday, May 20, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Hampton, followed by a rosary service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Bill’s family for future disbursement. The Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton cared for Bill and his family.