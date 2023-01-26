RADCLIFFE-Larry Pearson, age 63, of Radcliffe, was found dead in his home on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. A visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, at the St. John's United Methodist Church in Radcliffe. A time for lunch and fellowship will follow at the American Legion Post No. 317 in Radcliffe. A graveside committal service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Bondurant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for charities to be determined at a later date. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Larry and his family.