APLINGTON-Benton Harley Peters, age 93, of Aplington, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 3 at the Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery, both in rural Aplington.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 2 at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel in Aplington, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Bethel Reformed Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.