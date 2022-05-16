APLINGTON-Curtis Lee Peters, 54, of Aplington, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Maple Manor Village in Aplington from natural causes. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Aplington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Reformed Church and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.