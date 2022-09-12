PARKERSBURG-Gerald Dean Peters, 72, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Thunder Bay Medical Centre in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.  

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. 

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the church. 

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. 

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.