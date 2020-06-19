MOUNT VERNON—Dennis Peterson, 75, of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, after a long illness. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, with a memorial service beginning at 10:30 a.m. by Celebrant Dawn Stephens. Inurnment will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Alden Cemetery in Alden. For the full obituary and to share your support and memories with Dennis’s family, visit www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.