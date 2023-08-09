ATLANTIC, Iowa - Paul A. Peterson, age 83, of Atlantic, Iowa, formerly of Radcliffe, passed away at his home in Atlantic on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Open visitation with family will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic (1804 E 7th St. Atlantic, IA 50022). Funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe (601 Isabella St. Radcliffe, IA 50230), with a burial to follow at the Radcliffe Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Paul to be designated at a later date. They may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral arrangements are handled with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, Iowa, and Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe.