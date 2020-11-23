DOWS—Norman D. Peyton, 81, of Dows, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home in Dows. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Dows Community Center. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at all times. Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Dows American Legion, Dows Lion’s Club, Dows United Methodist Church or First Lutheran Church in Dows.