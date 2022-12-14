RADCLIFFE-Barbara Raske, 91, formerly of Radcliffe, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 16, from 5-7 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Radcliffe.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Radcliffe
Burial will take place in the Radcliffe Cemetery.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.