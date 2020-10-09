ELDORA—Ken Reece, 79, of Eldora, died as a result of a farming accident on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, which occurred on his farm in rural Eldora. A flowing outdoor visitation will be held Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, from 2-4 p.m. at the Honey Creek Meeting House rural New Providence. A graveside service will be held at Honey Creek Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The wearing of masks and the respect of social distancing guidelines are encouraged at both functions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Honey Creek Preservation Group, Hardin County Farm Museum or South Hardin FFA. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.