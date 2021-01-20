HUBBARD—Mervin Reifschneider, 91, of Hubbard, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Hubbard Care Center. A flowing visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Salem United Methodist Church. Burial will take place in the Hubbard Cemetery. The family requests those attending wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines at all functions. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com