RADCLIFFE-Merritt Reisetter, age 68, of Radcliffe, IA, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2-6 p.m. at Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Lutheran Church, Radcliffe.
Burial will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Greenwood Cemetery Association, c/o Holly Eide, Box 204, Randall, IA 50231.
For more information and online condolences go to, www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Merritt and his family.