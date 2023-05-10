APLINGTON-Larry LeRoy Rewerts, age 82, of Aplington, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 9, 2023, at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 13, at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in rural Ackley, with burial in the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Cemetery in rural Wellsburg, Iowa. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at the church before the service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.