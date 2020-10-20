HUBBARD—Doris Ritland, 87, of Hubbard, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. A flowing visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Radcliffe. The wearing of masks and the respect of social distancing guidelines are encouraged at both functions. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.