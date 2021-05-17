ELDORA—Russell Mossman, 82, of rural Eldora, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Hanson Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the Faith Evangelical Church in Radcliffe. A funeral service will be held at the church in Radcliffe on Thursday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Christian Church of Iowa Falls or YWAM - Clarke and Shelby Mossman. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.