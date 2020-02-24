RADCLIFFE-James Sampson, 64, of Radcliffe, was found deceased on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, while vacationing at South Padre, Texas. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe. A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Radcliffe. For online condolences and more information go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.