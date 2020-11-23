PARKERSBURG—Esther M. Schipper, 91, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Parker Place Assisted Living Apartments of complication of COVID-19. Private family funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 27, at the Bethel Reformed Church with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery, both in rural Aplington. Memorials may be directed to the family of Esther Schipper. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.