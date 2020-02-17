APLINGTON—Irwin “Irv” Dean Schipper, 73, of Aplington, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Informal memorial services will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the East room at Stinky’s Bar & Grill, 924 Parriott St., Aplington. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Aplington. Memorials may be directed to the family of Irv Schipper. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.