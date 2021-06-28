PARKERSBURG-Paul Schipper, 87, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home in Parkersburg, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, at the Hope Reformed Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg, funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.