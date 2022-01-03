KESLEY-Marianina “Nina” Alice Schmitz, 70, of Kesley, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Dexter. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, both in Ackley.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkesburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.