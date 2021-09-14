SAGINAW, Texas-Bertha L. Schnell, 72, of Saginaw, Texas, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her home in Saginaw of natural causes. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Reformed Church of Stout in Stout, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before service on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.