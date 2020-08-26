BRADFORD—Linda Schriever, 72, of Bradford, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Grant Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the church. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Linda and her family. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family.