RADCLIFFE-Julie Schroeder, 56, passed away on Monday morning, July 6, 2020, at her home in Radcliffe. A flowing visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, from 5:30-8 p.m., at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Face masks are requested and social distancing guidelines should be followed. A graveside service will be held at Radcliffe Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. You are encouraged to bring your lawn chair. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for an adoptive/foster youth scholarship. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.