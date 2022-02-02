HUBBARD - Thomas "Tom" Schroeder, 74, of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Israel Hospice House in Ames. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Funeral mass will be held 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, at the St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. Burial will take place in the St. Mark’s Cemetery in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Greenbelt Humane Society, 319 River St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Online condolences can be given at www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.