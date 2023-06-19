HUBBARD-Melvin Schultz, age 97, of Hubbard, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hubbard.
Burial will take place in the Hubbard Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church PO Box 267, Hubbard, IA 50122.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.