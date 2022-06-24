BUCKEYE-David Schwartz, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his rural home near Buckeye. Visitation will be held Monday, June 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church. Burial will take place in the Sherman Township Cemetery, rural Hubbard. Online condolences can be given at www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Dave and his family.