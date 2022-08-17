HUBBARD-Marilyn Sellen, 91, of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, 2-4 p.m. at Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. Marilyn chose to be cremated following the funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the Zion Church Memorial Fund. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.