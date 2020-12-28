WELLSBURG—Bertha Laura Sents, 95, of Wellsburg, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center from natural causes. Immediate family only funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at the Aplington Baptist Church, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington. Services may be viewed on Aplington Baptist Church Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.